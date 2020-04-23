Halle Berry says the actor is ‘James Bond’s’ saved his life during a shoot – 22/04/2020

To participate in the program, The Tonight Show, Halle Berry, 53-year-old, told of an unusual fact about the recording of the movie “James Bond: actor Pierce Brosnan saved her, a hesitation that has resulted in strangulation, both of them write in a scene from “007 – A New Day To Die,” in the year 2002.

“I was supposed to be all sexy and trying to seduce him with a fig, and I ended up choking on it. He had to get up and do the Heimlich maneuver,” he said. The procedure for first aid is done in order to remove an obstruction from the windpipe (trachea).

“It was not enough. James Bond knows how to do the Heimlich! He was there for me, he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world,” he said.

This was not the only young american actress for the job. The recordings are from the same movie, that Hall has suffered an injury in the eye when shrapnel from a grenade hit to the left side of his face. At the time, she was taken to the hospital for the removal of the debris in the retina.