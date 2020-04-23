Halsey makes it to the live Charlie Puth and Jon Bon Jovi

The american singer Halsey, and the rock ‘ n ‘ roll, Jon Bon Jovi, will perform a live, in support of the victims of the new coronavirus on Wednesday (August 22). In the event that the two musicians will take part, was entitled, Jersey, 4 Jersey, and brings together artists from the state and the birth of rock ‘ n ‘ roll, state of New Jersey, is one of the regions hardest hit by the pandemic, the Covid-as many as 19 in the United States.

Participate in a live, Bruce, Springsteen, Halsey, Tony Bennett, Jon Stewart, and Charlie Puth, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, SZA, Saquon Barkley, and Chelsea Handler.

Bon Jovi has also announced that it intends to publish a new song during the broadcast, the unreleased “Do What You Can”, composed in partnership with their fans through social media.

The show Jersey 4 Jersey it will be broadcast this Wednesday (the 22nd), starting from the 20h (brazilian time) through Apple TV on your network to u.s. TELEVISION by ABC, on the radio, SiriusXM, and on their channels to digital check out the official website.