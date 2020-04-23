In addition to The, Selection of other films based on the books with the realities of the distópicas – News in film

The stories are far from a perfect world.

The long-awaited film adaptation of the best-selling book The Selection finally it will come out in the paper: just recently, Netflix has announced that they will be producing the film Haifaa Al-Mansour as a director. Written by Kiera Cass, the book is The Selection this is the first volume in a series comprising three books.

Here is a scenario of a dystopian, in which the society is divided into castes and 35 youth are selected to participate in a contest in which it will be chosen as the future wife of the sought after prince Maxon. The one that looks like a dream come true for many it’s the stuff of nightmares for America Singer, the girl in love with a young woman from a scheduled caste. But then,when she was elected to represent his state in the contest for a few, she ends up getting involved with the prince.

Although it is still in the initial stage of production, the reality is dystopian The Selection we did it remind you of any other films based on the books of the same genre, and it always brings a lot of reflection. Take a look at the below:

V for Vendetta

Based on the comic book written by Alan Moore, V for Vendetta it tells the story of a revolutionary masked man who intends to destroy the State and the oppressor. The setting of the story is very pessimistic for the United Kingdom to be dealt with so as futuristic as early as 2032, a nuclear war just took place and the effect is complete. In the film, Natalie Portman is Evey, a young “apprentice,” V ” (Hugo Weaving), who have lost their parents during the war.

1984

George Orwell has been immortalized in his most famous literary work, 1984, a blend of sci-fi with drama. The film was released in the year 1984, with John Hurt, we find the world to be a war with atomic, and is divided into three states of being in London, the capital city of the Pacific, for example. The people are dominated by one party which has total control over all of the Big Brother. Winston Smith, the protagonist, is an officer of the party, and it’s the time to fall in love in a totalitarian society where emotions are illegal. The couple then escape from the eyes and ears of the system.

A Clockwork Orange

When you talk about violence and the psychology of the book by Anthony Burgess has a dialect of its own, with you to a dictionary at the end of your copy for the reader to fully understand what he meant), and was adapted for the big screen by Stanley Kubrick in 1971. In the story, Alex DeLarge is the leader of the gang, without any kind of limit that led to the atrocities of the vulnerable members of the population. When DeLarge is jailed for the murder, it shall be tested with a technique called Painting, which promises to treat the criminals in the cold, and turn them in for up to two weeks.

Trilogy Of The Hunger Games

Written by Suzanne Collins, book series The Hunger Games began to make films in 2012, with Jennifer Lawrence as the main character. In the history of the nation of Panem forces every of the young men from 12 to 18 years old to participate in game televised where they all must fight to the death. The main character, Katniss Everdeen volunteers to take part in the event in place of her little sister, and from there on, it goes into a big war against the government is authoritarian, and fueled by sensationalism.

Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? (Blade Runner)

Ridley Scott in 1982, this classic, featuring Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer, is set in Los Angeles, run-down, in full by 2019. In the story, the hunter of androids that Rick Deckard goes to investigate in the company of Tyrell, and he gets involved with Rachael, a replicant, which he believes to be a human being, due to the implementation of memory in your system. In both the book and the movie bring out the reflections on slavery and the use of technology, and the disparity between the classes, even in the face of so many successes.