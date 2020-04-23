Kanye-West-help the needy with donation of a meal

A creative collaboration between Kanye West, the restaurant chain, Chic-Fil-A helped provide 300 thousand meals to those in need in the Los Angeles area.

According to the Fox News channel, the founder of the Dream Center, Matthew Barnett, he expressed his appreciation to the West, and to the company for help, and he and his team provide some of the 11 billion meals a day since the first gift, thus transforming the organization into a center for those with financial difficulties due to the COVID-19, and in the region.

“The Los Angeles Dream Center has been transformed into a focal point for the distribution of food and other basics,” he said to the Fox, said in a statement. “I am very grateful and thankful that our team is healthy, and we have found a safe way to meet urgent needs in our community,” said Matthew.

“I can’t thank you enough for the many donors who have made this a reality. Thus, it should be in the neighborhood, the community, and the church,” he said, thanking them for the support of her husband of Kim Kardashian to make the act a reality.

Kanye West is also a ten donation to your non-profit organization, We Women, are Empowered in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

A new perspective

The death of the Kobe Bryant has changed the way-of-Kanye-West-watch-the-life. A star in the NBA, and he died a tragic death in January as he and eight other people, including her daughter, Gianna 13 years of age, lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

And you Said that, and he’s a legend in the sport and one of his best friends’, are now said to believe that Japan is always that it passes on to the place where the accident happened:

“We have to be as determined as Kobe will always pass through this road. This is the time of the game. There is no move we can’t do, or what we hope to do it in The way that Japan would unite, and win the championship, it’s the way that I see life right now. For an infinite to another level.”

The rapper’s 42-year-old told GQ magazine that the death of Japan has been ‘a game changer’ for him.

“This is a game-changer for me. It was my version of a basketball player, and I used to be a version of the song for him, that’s it!”.

At the time of his death in Japan, the wife of Kanye west, Kim Kardashian, took to social networking to give their condolences to the wife-of-Kobe, Vanessa, and their three daughters, Natalie, 17-year-old Bianca, of the three, and of Capri, of nine months.