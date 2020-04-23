Kelly Clarkson talks about love and positivity in the “I Dare You” | The Music Journal Brazil

The star Kelly Clarkson just released the new single I Dare Youavailable now on all digital platforms for the Warner Musicvia The Atlantic Records Label. The band will count with the participation of the Natalie Hemby The Highwomen, Kacey Musgraves), By Laura Veltz (Dan + Shay, Maren Morris, and Ben West P! Nk, Lady Antebellum), and with production from long-time collaborator Jesse Shatkin (Sia, Jennifer Lopez, and it is a hymn amazing resilience by the middle of the love and plus.

I Dare You comes with a collection of five tracks, the versions of the built-in memory in several different languages, sing a round of shows and internationally acclaimed in their native language. The package includes a guitar riff that is accompanied by Zaz, Faouzia, Blas Cantó, Glasperlenspiel and Maya Buskila – truly encapsulating the message of the song’s inclusion, and the union in general.

Images it also shares a video clip of the world premiere for the I Dare You in today’s episode of the The Kelly Clarkson Concertsinging virtually all the global partners in the duets.

“This is my favorite project and the most difficult thing that I’ve ever worked with”explained Images. “It’s always been a dream of mine for as long as I grew up, singing in different languages, to find the perfect song, with a message that’s perfect for connecting all of us globally, and then to record this song with a lot of other artists from around the world in their native languages. We worked very hard on this as a team and we have decided to continue with the launch date for this project is because we felt that we could not have a stronger connection now around the world, and may this message bring you a little bit of hope, at this time, sometimes it’s dark and lonely”

And he concluded saying: “Thank you so much to all the artists who worked on it with me. We hope that everyone out there can connect with this message, and to choose love instead of fear. Take a leap”.

Check it out: