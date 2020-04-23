Khloé Kardashian shows himself to be compassionate and pay for the purchases of the elderly – the liver

Khloé Kardashian was surprised by the gesture, the solidarity that you have decided to take on the difficult period that everyone went through, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The advantage of the 35 years it has been seen in the shop first thing in the morning, in the Los Angeles area and you decided to pay for the shopping carts of people at the grocery store.

According to the press release, the international, the sister of Kim Kardashian took to the gesture and especially for the elderly, who are at risk from this pandemic.

In the us, the stores are opening earlier than usual, so that the old customers can make their purchases before the rest of us. One measure that has been adopted in order to reduce the risk of being infected the covid-19.

The star of the reality tv show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashian”s called a offered even cardsthe gift shop at the more than 200 staff members in the supermarkets that we visited.

There are many international celebrities who have expressed solidarity in this difficult time. Most recently, the The duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvener, he made a one-off donation-millionaire to help out in the fight against the disease.