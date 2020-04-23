Kylie Jenner is photographed without make-up, and it appears that beyond recognition – News – Entertainment





Kylie Jenner has been photographed this holiday season, while I was breaking the quarantine by the Covid-19 championship, and has appeared completely unrecognizable.

The socialite’s 22-year-old was caught by the paparazzi with no make-up and extensions, while visiting his friend Stassie Karanikolaou at his home in Beverly Hills, United States.

In the footage, released by the The Daily Mail, Effects can be seen without the usual long hair, or facial contours, while wearing a comfortable sweatshirt in pastels, and a set of trousers and a tie. In the same way that she had left her shoes and socks are completely forgotten, and had to walk barefoot to the Mercedes G-Wagon was parked outside the house of your best friend. Has also appeared with a big smile and a bag of chips tucked under her arm while you say good-bye to the Karanikolaou with a simple look, which is far and away the aspect that it normally has in the social network. These cosmetics do wonders, “Who the hell is this?” and ” Why is she with bare feet, my goddess?”, there have been a few reactions to the photo on Twitter.





