Kylie Jenner surprised fans by being clicked without make-up for vault – Marie Claire Magazine

Kylie Jenner

Used to seeing Kylie Jenner is always produced in social networks, the fans and the business if you surprised her with a striking of your advantage no make-up. The younger sister of Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable without all the products you use on your photos.

On click, the Case pops with your hair up and your face clean by getting in the car. Some of the followers have commented on the amount of social isolation due to a pandemic of a new coronavirus, has left the Case with the “more white than ever.

Kylie Jenner surprised fans by being clicked without make-up during the quarantine

But it seems that it Has been spotted just before we do something about it. In her Stories, she has published photos and videos, soaking up the sun and enjoying the pool with her friend Stassie and her daughter Stormi.

Kylie’s daughter and her friend were spending a few days in quarantine at a house in Palm Springs, Calif., which is a little more than a two-hour drive from his home in Calabasas, in the united states.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi

