Lady Gaga opens up in the game, with Bradley Cooper: “we have Made a love story”

At the time of the release of A Star is Born, and the subsequent presentation of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the Oscars, and the internet doesn’t forgive the media about rumors of a relationship between the two of them.
At the beginning of the year, and Bradley Cooper’s split from Irina Shayk, who was in a relationship for many years to come.
Recommended content:
Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper may reunite on film for the Marvel comics, after the birth of a Star
It is, of course, that this separation only increased the rumors about an alleged relationship between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Now, according to the assessment of the monitoring centre of the Film, Gaga admitted that it really was just that, a performance. Check out what the star said. The difficulty of the test, a, Lady Gaga needs to be loaded-see!
In an interview with tv host Oprah Winfrey, Gaga said that each of the time of the disclosure, A Star is Born has been carefully orchestrated. “We make mistakes all over the world, right. We have created all of this,” he told Her. She said that the very Bradley Cooper, he also admitted that the performance of the novel, it was just a promotion for the film, and that he would not be able to behave in such a way that if you were in love in real life. “I mean, we have a love story. For me, as an artist, and an actress, of course, I want people to believe they were in love. And I wanted, above all, they believed that they were in love at the Oscars,” said Her. Currently, Lady Gaga is experiencing a serious relationship with Michael, Polansky. It will be a killer! The new film from Lady Gaga’s going to happen to you
See also:
See also:
It is, of course, that this separation only increased the rumors about an alleged relationship between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
Now, according to the assessment of the monitoring centre of the Film, Gaga admitted that it really was just that, a performance.
Check out what the star said.
The difficulty of the test, a, Lady Gaga needs to be loaded-see!
In an interview with tv host Oprah Winfrey, Gaga said that each of the time of the disclosure, A Star is Born has been carefully orchestrated. “We make mistakes all over the world, right. We have created all of this,” he told Her. She said that the very Bradley Cooper, he also admitted that the performance of the novel, it was just a promotion for the film, and that he would not be able to behave in such a way that if you were in love in real life. “I mean, we have a love story. For me, as an artist, and an actress, of course, I want people to believe they were in love. And I wanted, above all, they believed that they were in love at the Oscars,” said Her. Currently, Lady Gaga is experiencing a serious relationship with Michael, Polansky. It will be a killer! The new film from Lady Gaga’s going to happen to you
In an interview with tv host Oprah Winfrey, Gaga said that each of the time of the disclosure, A Star is Born has been carefully orchestrated.
“We make mistakes all over the world, right. We have created all of this,” he told Her.
She said that the very Bradley Cooper, he also admitted that the performance of the novel, it was just a promotion for the film, and that he would not be able to behave in such a way that if you were in love in real life.
“I mean, we have a love story. For me, as an artist, and an actress, of course, I want people to believe they were in love. And I wanted, above all, they believed that they were in love at the Oscars,” said Her.
Currently, Lady Gaga is experiencing a serious relationship with Michael, Polansky.
It will be a killer! The new film from Lady Gaga’s going to happen to you