Lady Gaga poses with her new boyfriend while you are watching the benefit concert: “we’re smiling” – Monet

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky (Photo: Instagram)

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky was all smiles on Wednesday as they watched Tony Bennett perform during a concert to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus. The pop star 34-year-old has posted a video on her Instagram, while, Tony, 93-year-old, he was singing ‘Smile’ for the benefit show ‘the Jersey 4 Jersey, in support of the Fund for Relief of the Pandemic in the state of New Jersey.

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi also took part in the show and direct from their homes. “Smile with @itstonybennett at the #jersey4jersey, I love you so much! I just made my donation. Beautiful work Bruce, are praying for you all in Jersey, and that is where it comes from, half of my family is Italian,” wrote Gaga in the caption.

The singer shared a video of her 41 million followers, showing Tony standing in the toilet as long as she used to say, “I love you, too, Tony. We are smiling because of you”, and showed it to the boyfriend, Michael, inclining his head towards her with a smile. Her, and the employer market from the month of February.

She and Tony worked together on the jazz album ‘Cheek To Cheek’, was released in the year 2014. They made the special “Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga: Cheek To Cheek Live!” and toured from December 2014 to August 2015. ‘Cheek To Cheek’ won a Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album in the Traditional sense.

