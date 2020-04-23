Launches the Netflix | Near the 20-series, and the movies that are opening this week on the book, see

Up to 10 titles are arriving this week in the book of the Netflix.

For the movie buffs, the trick is to The Silence of the Swampand film and Spanish, led by Pedro Alonso, of the Berlin House of Paper.

Another big debut that is The rescueone of the major investments of the year, the platform that brings the magic Chris Hemsworth in the lead role.

For those who want a good contest, we’ll be new friends The After-Life and The House of Flowersin addition to the first-of-Love-101, which is to be substantially compared to The Elite.

To see a list of the REMOVED of the week please click here!

Here’s the list:

20/04

Final pitch (documentary series, original)

This is the story of one of the legends of the sports world, Michael Jordan. And, of course, it goes hand in hand with one of the greatest dynasties of the success of the basketball, the Chicago Bulls of the 90’s.

The revenue of the Good (the original series)

The Midnight Gospel (original animation)

21/04

Middleditch & Schwartz (the original series)

22/04

Behind the set of Shelves (the documentary the original

The death, at Six in the Morning (original video)

After the discovery of a body that is stitched to the skin of a cow, and a police officer becomes aware that someone is re-creating the punishments of the 18th century in order to punish the criminals. Watch as often as you like.

In the stillness of the Marsh (film)

When you search for corruption cases, for his new book, a writer crosses the line between fiction and reality.

The Brothers of the Book (original animated)

The planet Weird (the original series)

An Heir was in the Alaska series (in the original)

23/04

The House of Flowers: the 3rd season (and the series in mexican, original)

From one day to the next, the owner of a successful florist, discovers that his long-time lover has passed away. Because of this, he decides to take his children to live in the house next door to his current wife and family, who are still not aware of this extramarital affair. After the disclosure, many other secrets come to light, and they will make a good faith effort to forget their problems and forgive each other.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (the original anime)

One of the cornerstones of sci-fi, Ghost in the Shell now shows the view of the directors Kenji Kamiyama, and Shinji Aramaki from the year 2045 on, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. Led by the cyborg Motoko Kusanagi, Section 9, of the Safety of the Public is back to finish off the cyber-crime.

Crazy for Her

If you fall in love with the cousin of a co-worker, ” I will do anything to win her heart. But first, you’ll need to capture their family.

24/04

The After Life – are You going to have to swallow it: season 2 (original series)

Still struggling with the immense grief after the death of his wife, Tony (Ricky Gervais), is trying to turn over a new leaf in your life. Could it be that he will be able to help the people around you, or you will go back to being the same old Tony?

Love the 101 (the serial of the Turkish original)

The series follows the lives of a group of teenagers in the ‘ 90s in Turkey, which ties in nicely with the goal of making it to one of your teachers, if you fall in love, so that it does not move to the city.

Hi Ninja: the 2nd season (the children of the original)

The rescue (original video)

The fearless mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is facing its mission is much more dangerous to try to rescue the child kidnapped at the head of a federal felony. Under the direction of Sam Hargrave, the Rescue is an action film produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary, the directors of the Upcoming Deadline.

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill, a stand-up original one)