Lindsay Lohan goes for the vault of coronavirus in Dubai



Lindsay Lohan is moving to the quarantine, away from their family. The singer-and-actress was unable to return to the United States, and we decided to stay in Dubai, and while it is expected to pass a major health crisis.

In a conversation with David Spade, through a live video feed to your podcast Ligths Out, Grub talked about how it is living in social isolation, in the famous city of the United Arab emirates.

She said that is up to you to go to the grocery store to buy food, you will need to apply for a special permission.

The actress, 33-year-old says that she is locked up in his house, and, as with the guidelines of the government of Dubai are very strict and the residents can be fined for leaving their home without a good reason.

“It’s very cold in here. You can’t go out, they take it very seriously,” he said.

Lohan also stated that some of the residents are reprimanded if they are caught breaking any of the rules.

She said, “Only one person can go out of the house for a time. If you don’t have a reason, or it is not approved for a permission to go to the grocery store, it found it without gloves or a mask, or is beyond the 90-minute out-of-home…,” he says.

She moved to Dubai six years ago, and then travels between the Middle East and is the home of a family in New York city, but did not return to his former home in the Los Angeles area for the past ten years, after which all the enemies of the alarm.

“I’m here, yes, I’ve been here for about six years now. But, I’m very to New York to see my family, and I was in London before that. I didn’t travel to Los Angeles for more than 10 years of age. The competitors are definitely scared me a lot [em Los Angeles]but there was no real reason for me to go back [recentemente]” in the world.



Back to the music



Lindsay Lohan is preparing to go back to the music, and give details of who will be their next album.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, she revealed that her next project will focus on the most autobiographical of letters and dive into your personal story.

For fans who are not the orphans of the music, more dancing, and a couple of tracks that have yet to be held.

In a conversation with the vehicle, Lohan explained that her best memories are dating back from the stage twenty years ago, when I was living in California and having it with Britney Spears and Paris Hilton.

The date for the release of their third studio album in the career of Lindsay Lohan is not clear yet, but most likely, the disc is even in the first half.



Coronavirus: how the disease has affected the world of the famous



Around the world each and every day an increasing number of cases of celebrities being affected by the Covid-19

Preta Gil she contracted the virus after singing at the wedding of Roberto Minelli, and sister, Gabriela Pugliesi.

Fernanda Paes Leme and the Gabriel, and his sister, Ornella Minelli. you also have been infected in marriage.

Schedules, TV production, and releases at the movie theater, and various touring and other special events have been canceled.

The famous campaign around the world by making grants to fight the pandemic.



