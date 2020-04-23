Lives, and this Saturday (the 18th), has Fernando e Sorocaba, Wesley Safadão, the festival’s One World, and so much more-see list

Their lives, and this Saturday (the 18th) are a promise for a portion of options to suit all tastes. Sertanejo, pagode, forro, pop, whatever… it will happen for a while.

+ SEE ALSO: Film Festival One World: Together, At Home, it’s going to be this Saturday (the 18th); check out the events and find out how to watch it

In between the presentations, the most anticipated is the live of john Wesley Safadão, which will take place at 20 hours, and a live-in Fernando & Sorocaba, which will start at 22h15, and it also will be broadcast on the Record TV.

This is not to mention at the film Festival One World: Together, At Home, and that brings up names like Chris Martin, John Legend, Charlie Puth, a Common young man, Shawn Mendes, and Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam) Camila Cabello, Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic), Niall Horan, Steve Aoki, Jennifer Hudson, Michael, II, Rufus Wainwright, Hozier, Julianne Hough, and many more.

There is a Festival, we Want it, that you begin to about 16 hours, and will be presented by Clarice Falcão, Tássia Reis, Kick the Beat, and Smith.

International Shows, such as David Guetta, Diplo, and The Killers, among others, will also be aired on this Saturday.

See the full list of lives, and this Saturday, on the following:

