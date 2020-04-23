Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” live the sister of detective Sherlock Holmes in a new movie

Soniya Jaiswal
“Enola Holmes” is coming soon in the catalog of the streaming platform Netflix, with Millie Bobby Brown, the Game, the “Stranger’s Things”, in the lead role.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The film tells the story of the youngest sister of the most famous detective in the world Sherlock Holmes. In the series, Enola searches for the help of the older brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft, when the mother disappears on her birthday the 16 year old, but it’s a conspiracy that changes everything.

Based on the series of books by Nancy Springer, mystery Enola Holmes, the film was taped prior to the pandemic, and are in the process of production and post-production.

