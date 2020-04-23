Movies at the Band from the 28/04 to the 03/05/2020 — Day Rio

TUESDAY – 28/04/2020
TUESDAY SPECIAL
THE TRANS-SIBERIAN EXPRESS
(Transsiberian)
THE DRAMA, IN 2008, HE GAVE, 01:51:00 AM, A 16 YEAR OLD
Producer: JULIO FERNÁNDEZ GUIÓN
Cast: WOODY HARRELSON, EMILY MORTIMER, BEN KINGSLEY
Coming home from China, and the christian missionaries, Roy and Jessie take the train from Beijing to Moscow. On board, they meet Carlos and Abby. When Roy doesn’t return in time, one-stop, Go wait at the next stop. Carlos and Abby stay with her, she insists that the city is dangerous. However, the attempts by Charles to get closer to Jessie to radically change the dynamic of the trip.
WEDNESDAY 29/04/2020
FILM CLUB
THE BOOK OF LOVE
“The Book Of Love)
THE DRAMA, 2016 (USA) 01:46:00 PM
Producer: MIKE LANDRY
Cast: JASON’s THINGS, MAISIE WILLIAMS, JESSICA BIEL, MARY STEENBURGEN
The story of an architect and the introvert, who, after a tragedy, decides to help a teenage girl without a home, building a raft to travel across the Atlantic.
THURSDAY 30/04/2020
TOP FILM
HELL
(The Desert Heat)
ACTION, ACTION, 1999, USA, 01:28:56 PM
Director: JOHN G. AVILDSEN
Cast: PAT MORITA, LARRY DRAKE, and JEAN-CLAUDE VAN DAMME
Eddie Lomax is a tormented veteran who goes to visit an old friend of mine from the days of the army in a small town in the us. The journey ends by getting involved with the bullies, the local leave you on the edge of death. After you have recovered Lomax’s part to seek revenge
On SATURDAY, 02/05/2020
CINE+
A STORY OF LOVE
(Loving)
THE DRAMA, BY 2016, GBR, 01:54:52 AM 12 YEARS OLD
Producer: GED DOHERTY
Starring: WILL, DALTON, RUTH NEGGA, and JOEL EDGERTON
Richard Loving, a construction worker at Caroline County, Virginia, she fell in love with a woman in a black spot and a friend of the family, and Mildred Jeter. When Mildred finds out that she is pregnant, they decide to get married, but they knew that interracial marriage is against the laws of anti-miscegenation in Virginia, they are going to Washington dc in 1958. Richard is planning to build a house for a Journalist to be less than a mile from his family home.
THE SESSION IS FREE
THE WITCHES OF OZ
(The Witches of Oz.
WITH FANTASY, 2011, USA, 02:50:00 AM A 10-YEAR
The story follows the adventures of Dorothy Gale as an adult, now a successful author of children’s books. When one moves from Kansas to New York city, Dorothy quickly discovers that her popular books are childhood memories repressed, and that the wonders of Oz are very real. When the Wicked Witch of the West appears in Times Square, Dorothy must find the courage within to deal with it.
CINE PRIVE
HER LOVER, THE MYSTERIOUS
(Kissing dream)
EROTIC VIDEO, 2001, USA, 01:31:00 AM, 18 YEARS OLD
Director: ERIC GIBSON
Cast: ERIN LANZA, TRACY DALI, SIMON PAGE
Disenchanted with her job and cheating husband, editor-in-chief of the ad places a personal ad for a lover that is quickly answered. What starts out as a connection to the hot and passionate turns into an exercise in obsession and a dangerous one.
SUNDAY, 03/05/2020
THE CINEMA IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS
PORTRAIT OF A WOMAN
The Portrait Of A lady”)
THE DRAMA, IN 1996, THE GBR, 02:19:30 PM TO 12 YEARS OLD
Director: JANE CAMPION
Cast: NICOLE KIDMAN, JOHN MALKOVICH, BARBARA HERSHEY
Isabel Archer is not afraid to challenge social norms. His cousin, the kind-hearted, very impressed with your free spirit, she decides to put her in the last will and testament of his father, who is seriously ill. Elizabeth is a rich, independent, and adventure through out the world, becoming a friend, a cynical intellectual, and a date for anyone with an interest in the arts. However, the full benefits of their wealth, are put into question when you realize how much of your money, influence your relationships.
MOVIE BAND
THE SHARK OF THE MALIBU
(Malibu Shark Attack)
HORROR, 2009, AUS, 01:27:10 TO 14-YEAR-OLD
Producer: DALE G. BRADLEY, GRANT BRADLEY, RICHARD STEWART, BRIAN TRENCHARD-SMITH
Cast: RENEE BOWEN, REME at BROADWAY, WARREN CHRISTIE, JEFFERY GANNON
When a tsunami floods Malibu beach, is a creature of the pre-history that appears in the water, to take all who are living in the coastal region is reached.
THE SPECIAL SESSION
THE WHOLE WORLD IS IN PANIC
(Scary Movie)
IT’S A COMEDY, 2000, USA, 01:20:08, 16 YEARS OLD
Producer: ERIC L. GOLD, LEE R. and other pests
Cast: ANNA FARIS, MARLON WAYANS, SHAWN WAYANS, REGINA HALL, CARMEN ELECTRA, JON ABRAHAMS, SHANNON ELIZABETH, LOCHLYN MUNRO, CHERI OTERI
After the murder of a beautiful classmate, a group of teens wandering about he discovers there is a killer among them. Heroine Cindy Campbell and her group of friends, including the Buffly, Brenda, Bobby, Greg, Shorty and Ray are trying to protect themselves from danger. But it is a reporter’s off-putting, as well as His own Hailstorm, just don’t leave them alone.
SUNDAY AT THE MOVIE THEATER
THE FAMILY ADDAMS
(The Addams Family)
IT’S A COMEDY, 1991, USA, 01:34:56 PM, FREE
Producer: SCOTT RUDIN, GRAHAM PLACE,
Cast: RAUL JULIA, ANJELICA HUSTON, CHRISTOPHER LLOYD, CHRISTINA RICCI, DAN HEDAYA
The family Addams you run the risk of losing his treasure trove of gold coins, because the lawyer’s dishonest, Tully Alford, that he works for the Addams, you are in serious financial difficulties.
THE CINEMA IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS
CATCH .44
(Catch .44)
ACTION, 2011, USA, 01:25:25, A 16 YEAR OLD
Director: AARON HARVEY
Cast: BRUCE WILLIS, MALIN AKERMAN, NIKKI REED
Tess, Kara, and Dawn are given a task, an apparently simple: to intercept a cargo of drugs in a coffee shop alone. However, with the unfolding of the events, they all quickly realize that no one is what they seem, and it may be something very different from the one proposed. What starts out as a simple set of instructions of what to do, he ends up transforming himself into a deadly game of cat-and-mouse, with huge guns pointed in all directions.