Movies at the Band from the 28/04 to the 03/05/2020 — Day Rio

TUESDAY – 28/04/2020

TUESDAY SPECIAL

THE TRANS-SIBERIAN EXPRESS

(Transsiberian)

THE DRAMA, IN 2008, HE GAVE, 01:51:00 AM, A 16 YEAR OLD

Producer: JULIO FERNÁNDEZ GUIÓN

Cast: WOODY HARRELSON, EMILY MORTIMER, BEN KINGSLEY

Coming home from China, and the christian missionaries, Roy and Jessie take the train from Beijing to Moscow. On board, they meet Carlos and Abby. When Roy doesn’t return in time, one-stop, Go wait at the next stop. Carlos and Abby stay with her, she insists that the city is dangerous. However, the attempts by Charles to get closer to Jessie to radically change the dynamic of the trip.

WEDNESDAY 29/04/2020

FILM CLUB

THE BOOK OF LOVE

“The Book Of Love)

THE DRAMA, 2016 (USA) 01:46:00 PM

Producer: MIKE LANDRY

Cast: JASON’s THINGS, MAISIE WILLIAMS, JESSICA BIEL, MARY STEENBURGEN

The story of an architect and the introvert, who, after a tragedy, decides to help a teenage girl without a home, building a raft to travel across the Atlantic.

THURSDAY 30/04/2020

TOP FILM

HELL

(The Desert Heat)

ACTION, ACTION, 1999, USA, 01:28:56 PM

Director: JOHN G. AVILDSEN

Cast: PAT MORITA, LARRY DRAKE, and JEAN-CLAUDE VAN DAMME

Eddie Lomax is a tormented veteran who goes to visit an old friend of mine from the days of the army in a small town in the us. The journey ends by getting involved with the bullies, the local leave you on the edge of death. After you have recovered Lomax’s part to seek revenge

On SATURDAY, 02/05/2020

CINE+

A STORY OF LOVE

(Loving)

THE DRAMA, BY 2016, GBR, 01:54:52 AM 12 YEARS OLD

Producer: GED DOHERTY

Starring: WILL, DALTON, RUTH NEGGA, and JOEL EDGERTON

Richard Loving, a construction worker at Caroline County, Virginia, she fell in love with a woman in a black spot and a friend of the family, and Mildred Jeter. When Mildred finds out that she is pregnant, they decide to get married, but they knew that interracial marriage is against the laws of anti-miscegenation in Virginia, they are going to Washington dc in 1958. Richard is planning to build a house for a Journalist to be less than a mile from his family home.

THE SESSION IS FREE

THE WITCHES OF OZ

(The Witches of Oz.

WITH FANTASY, 2011, USA, 02:50:00 AM A 10-YEAR

The story follows the adventures of Dorothy Gale as an adult, now a successful author of children’s books. When one moves from Kansas to New York city, Dorothy quickly discovers that her popular books are childhood memories repressed, and that the wonders of Oz are very real. When the Wicked Witch of the West appears in Times Square, Dorothy must find the courage within to deal with it.

CINE PRIVE

HER LOVER, THE MYSTERIOUS

(Kissing dream)

EROTIC VIDEO, 2001, USA, 01:31:00 AM, 18 YEARS OLD

Director: ERIC GIBSON

Cast: ERIN LANZA, TRACY DALI, SIMON PAGE

Disenchanted with her job and cheating husband, editor-in-chief of the ad places a personal ad for a lover that is quickly answered. What starts out as a connection to the hot and passionate turns into an exercise in obsession and a dangerous one.

SUNDAY, 03/05/2020

THE CINEMA IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS

PORTRAIT OF A WOMAN

The Portrait Of A lady”)

THE DRAMA, IN 1996, THE GBR, 02:19:30 PM TO 12 YEARS OLD

Director: JANE CAMPION

Cast: NICOLE KIDMAN, JOHN MALKOVICH, BARBARA HERSHEY

Isabel Archer is not afraid to challenge social norms. His cousin, the kind-hearted, very impressed with your free spirit, she decides to put her in the last will and testament of his father, who is seriously ill. Elizabeth is a rich, independent, and adventure through out the world, becoming a friend, a cynical intellectual, and a date for anyone with an interest in the arts. However, the full benefits of their wealth, are put into question when you realize how much of your money, influence your relationships.

MOVIE BAND

THE SHARK OF THE MALIBU

(Malibu Shark Attack)

HORROR, 2009, AUS, 01:27:10 TO 14-YEAR-OLD

Producer: DALE G. BRADLEY, GRANT BRADLEY, RICHARD STEWART, BRIAN TRENCHARD-SMITH

Cast: RENEE BOWEN, REME at BROADWAY, WARREN CHRISTIE, JEFFERY GANNON

When a tsunami floods Malibu beach, is a creature of the pre-history that appears in the water, to take all who are living in the coastal region is reached.

THE SPECIAL SESSION

THE WHOLE WORLD IS IN PANIC

(Scary Movie)

IT’S A COMEDY, 2000, USA, 01:20:08, 16 YEARS OLD

Producer: ERIC L. GOLD, LEE R. and other pests

Cast: ANNA FARIS, MARLON WAYANS, SHAWN WAYANS, REGINA HALL, CARMEN ELECTRA, JON ABRAHAMS, SHANNON ELIZABETH, LOCHLYN MUNRO, CHERI OTERI

After the murder of a beautiful classmate, a group of teens wandering about he discovers there is a killer among them. Heroine Cindy Campbell and her group of friends, including the Buffly, Brenda, Bobby, Greg, Shorty and Ray are trying to protect themselves from danger. But it is a reporter’s off-putting, as well as His own Hailstorm, just don’t leave them alone.

SUNDAY AT THE MOVIE THEATER

THE FAMILY ADDAMS

(The Addams Family)

IT’S A COMEDY, 1991, USA, 01:34:56 PM, FREE

Producer: SCOTT RUDIN, GRAHAM PLACE,

Cast: RAUL JULIA, ANJELICA HUSTON, CHRISTOPHER LLOYD, CHRISTINA RICCI, DAN HEDAYA

The family Addams you run the risk of losing his treasure trove of gold coins, because the lawyer’s dishonest, Tully Alford, that he works for the Addams, you are in serious financial difficulties.

THE CINEMA IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS

CATCH .44

(Catch .44)

ACTION, 2011, USA, 01:25:25, A 16 YEAR OLD

Director: AARON HARVEY

Cast: BRUCE WILLIS, MALIN AKERMAN, NIKKI REED

Tess, Kara, and Dawn are given a task, an apparently simple: to intercept a cargo of drugs in a coffee shop alone. However, with the unfolding of the events, they all quickly realize that no one is what they seem, and it may be something very different from the one proposed. What starts out as a simple set of instructions of what to do, he ends up transforming himself into a deadly game of cat-and-mouse, with huge guns pointed in all directions.