Music unites millions of people all over the world to support the workers against the COVID-19

The special ‘ One World, Together, At Home, was held on a Saturday (the 18th), some of the greatest musicians and entertainers of the world in celebrating the workers from all over the globe who are fighting against the multi-COVID-19. The event was co-organised by the World Health Organization (WHO), the initiative for Global Citizen and the artist is the american, Lady Gaga, all of which have defined the show as “a love letter to the world”.

In a counter-clockwise direction, Lang Lang, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga eAndrea Bocelli singing “Prayer”. Photo: Reproduction

The special ‘ One World, Together, At Home, was held on a Saturday (the 18th), some of the greatest musicians and entertainers of the world in celebrating the workers from all over the globe who are fighting against the multi-COVID-19.

The event was co-organised by the World Health Organization (WHO), the initiative for Global Citizen and the artist is the american, Lady Gaga, all of which have defined the show as “a love letter to the world”.

Hundreds of people took part in the show and they joined in the song with the testimonies of health care workers from all over the world, and the communities that support them.

Over the course of more than eight hours, attended by artists from several generations, including the Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Beyonce, John Legend, Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, and Elton John.

In the message of the UN secretary-general, António Guterres, has said that the world is facing “a crisis like no other” and the need to unite in order to overcome it.

The UN chief said that “through the universal language of music,” the world hailed the “bravery and sacrifice of the unsung heroes in the field of health care, and so on.”

Mr. Guterres repeated his request for a cease-fire, the overall, saying that it is necessary in order for the world, “will focus on the common enemy, the virus.

He also said that the united derrotaremos a virus and reconstruiremos “in a better world as global citizens and the united nations and the united nations.”

Speaking at the start of the meeting, the president of the General Assembly of the UN, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, has said that “solidarity is the first and best line of defense” in the 75 years of the United states of america.

According to him, the health workers, and all workers in the essential “they embody the best of humanity, to take care of the most vulnerable people, often with great personal sacrifice.”

Vulnerable

The deputy secretary-general of the UN’s Amina Mohammed, also took part, reminding us of the theme of the campaign for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS), to “leave no one behind”.

Noting that “the COVID-19 is a potential threat to people all over the world,” she told the world to “keep fighting together to prevent a pandemic, to support the most vulnerable, and to recover the best of, and in solidarity.”

Wrapping up the evening, the head of the WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, described in the last issue, featuring Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli and Lang Lang, on the song “Prayer”, but it’s a nice ending to a concert is important, it has brought solidarity, compassion, art, and humor to millions of people for long periods of time, and time zones.”