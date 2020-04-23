Netflix and buying the movie, which brings Millie Bobby Brown, the sister of detective Sherlock Holmes ‘ – News in film

Enola Holmes is still to have Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter in the cast.

Getty Images

There is a new partnership between Millie Bobby Brown, and the Series. Responsible for the reveal, the young actress in Stranger Things, a platform that has bought the rights for the worldwide distribution of the Enola Holmes, the film focuses on the younger sister of the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes.

Millie plays the main character, who must investigate the disappearance of her mother (Helena Bonham Carter), close to the celebration of the 16th birthday of a girl. But it does not have the support of your brothers but the old — on Stage (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin) — who estimate the skill of the girl.

Film, with the director of Fleabag

Fiona Shaw (the Killing’s Eve full cast. Jack Thorne (Extraordinary) signs of the screenplay, an adaptation of the books by Nancy Springer, while the direction is entrusted to the Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag). The production will be on the shoulders of Alex Garcia’s (Kong’s Skull Island), and Ali Mendes (Pokemon: the Detective Pikachu). In partnership with Legendary Pictures, Enola Holmes you still don’t have a date for the premiere.

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown, was preparing to film the fourth season of the Stranger Thingsbut the production was interrupted due to a pandemic of a Coronavirus. Check out our speculation on what’s next in the series, one of the brothers Duffer.