Netflix is taking the decision about Enola Holmes, the movie with Millie Bobby Brown, and Henry Cavill

According to information from the american site Deadline, Enola Holmes it will be released in the Series. The distribution rights of the film, in which the Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) plays the younger sister of detective Sherlock Holmes, has been acquired by streaming video through a deal with Legendary Entertainment.

Directed by Harry Bradbeer (‘Fleabag’, ‘the Killing of Eve”), and written by Jack Thorne (‘the Extraordinary’, ‘The Secret Garden’), the feature of drama and mystery, it’s based on the series of books by Nancy Springer. The story follows the adventures of Enola Holmes, younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, who becomes a detective, talented, and a lot of times, it is smarter than all the brilliant brothers and sisters. After the mysterious disappearing of her mother, on her birthday 16 years ago, a teenage rebel, she seeks the help of his brothers, who are more concerned about sending her to school. Enola decides to run away to London, and there began his career of a private detective.

In addition to the Millie Bobby Brown in the film with Henry Cavill (The Witcher) on the role of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes, and Sam Claflin (As I Was to You) as Mycroft Holmes, and Helena Bonham Carter (Fight Club) as the Eudoria – the mother of a missing character. Fiona Shaw (of Harry Potter fame), Adeel Akhtar (Murdered by My Father), Frances de la Tour (Vicious), and Susan Wokoma (the Year of the Rabbit), Louis Partridge (Family: Masters of Rome) and Burn Gorman (Torchwood) round out the cast.

The first book in the series, Enola Holmes, who comes with a resourceful and intelligent young man doing his investigations, was released in 2006 under the title “The Case of The Missing Marquess”. In total, there are six in the works, and the last is The Case of the Gypsy Goodbye”, which was published in 2010.

Enola Holmes you still don’t have a date for it to be released in the Series.

