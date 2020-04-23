New music Friday: Bob Dylan’s Sam Smith’s, there are songs for every moment of the day – Showbiz

This Friday, the 17th day of April, Bob Dylan surprised us once again to the fans and released a new song, after the “Murder Most Foul”, which was published on the 27th of march. The all-new song (four minutes) is far more concise than the previous one, which was 17 minutes, but it also features several cultural references.

Although it would have come with a warning, the new single by Sam Smith, has been greeted with enthusiasm by the fans. “I’m Ready” is now available on all streaming services and music with the participation of Demi Lovato.

This week has also been highlighted in the social networks of the brand new single from Kelly Clarkson’s – since we are physically separated from those we love, she wants the world to forget all their differences and unite in the name of love), “I Dare You”.

The playlist with the weekly FROG-the Mag you will still be able to listen to new issues of the Tomás Adrião, Maria Carvalho, Nuno Ribeiro, Vitão & Act, Bazzi, Peter Gill, Kygo, Norah Jones, or Bon Iver.

