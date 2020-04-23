Nightwish-states shows in Brazil in January due to the coronavirus

Share Tweet Share Share E-mail



In SÃO PAULO, SP, brazil (FOLHAPRESS) – Nightwish have announced the postponement of the show what would you do in Brazil, because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Of the two formats, it would be out in may, came in January of 2021 Rio de Janeiro (26/1  Live in Rio de janeiro) and São Paulo (29/1  area of the Americas).

According to organizers, the tickets already purchased are valid for the new dates. The sale of the state’s capital is on the web site of a Ticket to the 360. Already have tickets to the city of rio de janeiro are available on the Eventim. The prices range from R$ 70 to R$ 370.

The band is a Finnish heavy metal included in the Brasil on the tour in South America. They, too, go through Santiago, Chile on the 19th of January, and in Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires, Argentina on the 23rd of January.

The group was formed by Tuomas Holopainen (keyboards), Erno Emppu Vuorinen (guitar), Floor Jansen (lead vocals), Marco Hietala (bass/vocals), Kai Hahto (percussion) and Troy Donockley (uilleann pipes, low whistles, vocals) will return to Brazil after a concert like Rock in Rio in 2015, and in the Tone of Brazil, in the year 2018.

The Covid-19 has caused the cancellation of several events and festivals. The production of the festival, John Rock, in the city of Ribeirão Preto (southeastern brazil), has decided to reschedule the event, and that it would be in June to September.

The Short film Festival in the city of Belo Horizonte, passed on the 16th of may to the 31st of October. For the third year, they are committed to the main attractions announced first: Ney Matogrosso, Elba Ramalho, Alceu Valença, and Geraldo Azevedo, a Great Meeting, and Racionais MC s and two of the Orishas.

The Backstreet Boys, produced by Live Nation, the country, held the last presentation, what would you do in São Paulo, and it has not yet been rescheduled.

Already, the Band had dates rearranged for December and initially they would be at the beginning of April. While the First has resolved to recall the events of may and November in Brazil.

Lollapalooza Brazil is scheduled for the 3rd, 4th and 5th of April, at the end of the Three (in the south of São Paulo, brazil), has been rescheduled to the 4th, 5th and 6th of December. The model in Argentina and Chile have followed the same movement, and, in the end of march and go through to the end of the month of November.

In Brazil, all of the seven concert of the boy band, the English Thought that they would be in march, they were taken in September and October, in São Paulo (24/9), Curitiba (brazil) (25/9), in Porto Alegre, brazil (27/9), Uberlândia (minas gerais) (29/9), Ribeirão Preto, sp (1 of 10), Belo Horizonte, brazil (3/10) and the Rio de Janeiro state (4/10).

With the passage of the joint of the Offspring, and Pennywise for the country, in march, was also postponed for an undetermined period of time.

The Coachella music festival, one of the leading film festivals in the world, has been re-scheduled for this week. In the event that California was to be held from the 10th to 12th and 17th to the 19th of April. Now, it’s going to be from 9 to 11 and from 16 to 18 October.

The singing of the brazilian Anitta and Pabllo Vittar, are the two representatives of the Brazilian in the lineup, which also features Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, Fatboy Slim.

The Rock in Rio festival in Lisbon, announced that the year 2020 has been put back to 2021.

The Performances from the bands such as Pearl Jam, and Madonna also had to be cancelled.

The group, led by Eddie Vedder has postponed the first leg of the tour Gigaton, which was due to start on the 18th of march, and will have 17 gigs in North America.

In Paris, Madonna was followed on the recommendation of the local police, and has canceled two shows of the tour as Madame X, in the 10th and 11th of march.

The Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Tomorrowland in Winter in the Alpe d’huez (France), and the concerts of Bob Dylan in Japan, have also followed that path.

Nightwish in Brazil by 2021

ST. PAUL’S

When: from the 29th of January 2021

Where: espaço das Américas

How much: R$ 95 to R$ 370

For more information ticket360.com.br

IN RIO DE JANEIRO

When: 26-jan-2021

Location: Planet Earth

How much: R$ 70 to R$ 230

For more information eventim.com.br















