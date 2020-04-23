On the Day of the Book, the movies based on literary works will be shown in the Movies

On the Day of the Book, which is to be celebrated on the 23rd of April, the Movies have prepared the schedule with movies that are based on some literary work. In the Movies the Action, at 16, The Hunger Games: In Flamesdirected by Francis Lawrence and starring Jennifer Lawrence, and, at 18, Minds In The Dark, under the direction of Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Amandla Stenberg, and, at 20, Maze Runner: Run Or Diedirection, and the Wes Ball-with Dylan O’brien, and, at 22h, Different, directed by Neil Burger, with Shailene Woodley; and for the 0h, The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five ArmiesPeter Jackson with Martin Freeman.

Chat, music

The National Day of music is celebrated on the 23rd of April, the date of birth of the arranger, an instrumentalist, and composer, Pixinguinha. To celebrate the milestone, the House, the Natura Musical is done in three lives, and who revere the genre, in conversation with names that are related to the topic. And it starts at 15, the mandolin player Hamilton de Holanda, followed at 17, by a journalist and a researcher in the music Zuza Homem de Mello, closing at 18 o’clock, the singer and mandolin player Nilze Carvalho. The conversation will be facilitated by the researcher, Lucas, Nobile and can be viewed in Instagram’s home – @casanaturamusical).

Wheels for the world

His debut on this Thursday, the 23rd, at 21: 30, on-Off, in the second season of the Luan Oliveira: in Addition to the Skate.. In ten episodes we find one of the top names in skateboard street in the world, in places such as São Paulo, Los Angeles, Tampa, Paris, and London, england. On the streets of Porto Alegre to the world, the couple became the leader of a generation in the business. The series wins the town on Friday, to 23, on Saturday at 14: 30 and the second at 19.

Living in the house

The guests on the next one What’s This, Grandma?that will be on Sunday, August 26, is the actor of Ary Fontoura and musician Tom Zé. Submitted by Fábio Porchat, the live goes to air for 15 hours, the Instagram of the back Door (@portadosfundos).