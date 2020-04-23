Paul McCartney, Elton john, John: to start the mega live in Concert against the covid-19

The festival is an online “One World: Together At Home”, which was organized by the singer’s Lady Gaga in conjunction with the The World Health organization (WHO),it is the main attraction of the day. The event, which was opened at 15 hours on Saturday, is a partnership between the WHO and the institution as a Global Citizen, with the purpose of encouraging donations to combat the coronavirus, and thank you to the staff.

In the first part of the event featured appearances by music artists such as Rita Ora, Adam Lambert, Kesha, Hozier, Niall Horan, Jessie J, and more, check out the full list of performers here. With the presentation of the show Jameela Jamil, one of the series of Netflix “The Good Place”, and Matthew McConaughey in the film “The club Shop in the Dallas”, the pre-show intercalou comments from all over the world such as John Legend, Jason Segel, and performance.

The highlight of The Killers, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson, and Kesha, the video is pre-recorded and lasted for six hours, to be broadcast over the internet and the cable TV channel Multishow. On Twitter, the topics most commented on were, “Mr. A basic interface”, a song performed by The Killers, Rita Ora, Lady Gaga, and “this Mad World” is a song performed by Adam Lambert.

And now, who sings it?

For the show, the performers expected, and in alphabetical order, they are: Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Was Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David and Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris, and Her Representation, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, van Lang, Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’the, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah, Rukh, Khan, Shawn, Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

From now on, you 21, channels, TNT, Sony, MTV, it also shall in the event of the transmission through the Globe is getting 0h45.

So keep watching the internet go to the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87-ZFjLfBAQ



