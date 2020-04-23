playing with the wife, She Schialfa to live the charity; to watch

For Igor Miranda, xFonte YouTube

The lead singer and guitarist in Bruce Springsteen gave a special performance during the live charity Jersey 4 Jersey, held on the last Wednesday (the 22nd). He is joined by his wife Patty Schialfa, or a member of his backing band, E Street Band to play the song “Land of Hope and Dreams” and “Jersey Girl”.

Live in New Jersey, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, and others, will make the show available for online ajudarMúsica in brazil: What are the top-selling records in history?

Watch:

To live a Jersey 4 Jersey, and also featured appearances by Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey, SZA, Charlie, Puth, Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart, and others.

Sponsored by the association of New Jersey’s Pandemic Relief Fund, which is to live, it had the purpose of raising funds to mitigate the impact on health care, the economy and society of the state of New Jersey, in the United States, in relation to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The region is one of the most severely affected by the Covid-19 all over the u.s. and its territories.

All of the artists that have participated directly in their homes using video over the internet, but respecting the recommendation of the social carried out by the health authorities.

For more information, please go to the web site of the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.