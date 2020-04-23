RESCUE – Cineclick

Technical data sheet

The direction of

The technical team

Written by: Joe Russo

Production: Anthony Russo, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, Eric Hedayat, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Peter Schwerin, Pravesh Sahni

Photo: Newton Thomas Sigel

The Soundtrack: Alex Belcher, Henry Jackman

Studio: AGBO, India Take One Productions, T. G. I. M Films, Thematic Entertainment

Installation: Peter B. Ellis, Ruthie Aslan

Distributor: netflix

The cast

Chris Hemsworth, Chris Jai, Alex, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Patrick Newall, Priyanshu Painyuli, Randeep Hooda, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Shataf Figar



