RESCUE – Cineclick

Written by: Joe Russo
Production: Anthony Russo, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, Eric Hedayat, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Peter Schwerin, Pravesh Sahni
Photo: Newton Thomas Sigel
The Soundtrack: Alex Belcher, Henry Jackman
Studio: AGBO, India Take One Productions, T. G. I. M Films, Thematic Entertainment
Installation: Peter B. Ellis, Ruthie Aslan
Distributor: netflix
Chris Hemsworth, Chris Jai, Alex, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Patrick Newall, Priyanshu Painyuli, Randeep Hooda, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Shataf Figar
