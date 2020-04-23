Rolling Stone magazine · Babyface revealed that Michael Jackson tried to go out with Halle Berry; to understand

The artist came into contact with the agent of the actress, to try to get to the meeting place for a friend

During a live Teddy Riley on Monday, the 20th, Babyface unveiled Michael Jackson tried to go out on a date with Halle Berry. All the details are on the website CheatSheet.

After Her play the song “Right Here” which features a sample of “Human Nature”, in Michael Jackson -, Babyface he remembered the musician, and he began to tell the story.

“Speaking of MJ, this reminds me of a story, true story, a fact that was fun”, she said Babyface. “One time Michael called me up and said: ‘Babyface, do you know anyone who is Halle Berry? Do you know Halle Berry?’. And I said, “yes, Yes, I know Halle Berry’. He said, “could You do me a favor? I want to call it, because I want to take her out on a date’. I said, ‘what?’, and he said, ‘Call her, I want to take her out on a date'”.

Babyface he emphasized, as had the touch of a Halle Berryso he called the agent on it to try to get to the meeting place for a friend. However, he didn’t tell you what was the response to the show.

He is, in fact, joked in a speech to the character of the John in the movie Another (1992), and he said that it would respond to Michael in this way, “what do you know about love? What do you think you know about love?”.

Babyface and Teddy Riley are live on Instagram, rn, and Babyface talked about that one time Michael wanted to take Halle Berry on a date 😭 pic.twitter.com/uomIeqGtuw — Katherine | 🌙 (@juliejksn) April 21, 2020

