Sandra Bullock donates more than 6 thousand masks, the N95, to health-care workers, Los Angeles – Monet

Sandra Bullock and her two sons and her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, had donated more than 6 thousand masks, the N95, to health care professionals in the Los Angeles area. The actress is doing her part to help health-care professionals to receive appropriate personal protective equipment while fighting a multi-coronavirus.

The character of Bullock, Bryan, Randall, shared a picture of her standing behind an official at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles on Thursday. In the caption, She revealed that they were two of the sons of the Bullock, and Louis, 10, and Laila, 8 years old, who came up with the idea to donate the masks, the N95.

“The kids wanted to put on masks. More than 6 thousand of them were for the warriors on the front lines in the center of IT,” she wrote to the holy see on the label. “Thank you, Olivia, the Adventist white memorial. Thank you, these are the children’s hospital Los Angeles… of The ticket, Louis, and Laila couldn’t have said it better,” she wrote, showing a tag of “Thank you”, written by the children.

Bullock and the she started dating in the year 2015 and, until then, had kept the relationship out of the spotlight. The actress and the winner of the Oscar is the star of the latest to give away face masks for healthcare professionals who are faced with a shortage of personal protective equipment in the midst of an outbreak of the virus. JAY-Z, Meek Mill, donated 100 million surgical masks by means of their organization for the Reform Alliance.