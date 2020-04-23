Six-time F1 driver Lewis Hamilton takes part in festival of music benefit | coronaviruses

The six-time world F1 driver, Lewis Hamilton, took part in the end of the day on Saturday of the festival, One World, Together, At Home, and that is created in order to raise funds for the fight against coronaviruses. The driver of the Mercedes on the work of all health professionals in the world, and has asked for recognition for the they do.

In the past few weeks, we’ve seen health care professionals from around the world, showcasing one of strength and courage. At this time, giving up their lives, and that it should not be forgotten, ” said Hamilton, who is then asked to care for a video about the work of a physician of Milan, in Italy.

The pre-show of the festival-One World, starts at 16 pm, with the presentation in Brazil of James Leifert and in the world, the show Jameela Jamil and will last until 21, when the main event begins. A celebration of music that brings together performances from various artists straight from their own houses, it is passed on to Brazil, and at the same time to the United States, the Globoplay by the post-mortem takes place, and the profile of your Youtube channel. The Globo TV network will only show up after the “early morning Hours”.

In the show, with a two-hour display of attractions such as Lady Gaga, Elton John, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Maluma, Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette and Andrea Bocelli. In the course of Saturday, the number of people in the world have made the calls, not only for donations but also for people to stay at home in quarantine, to strengthen the care they need in the fight against the Covid-19 in recognition of the efforts made by all of the medical professionals in the fight against the pandemic coronavirus. READ MORE: Miley Cyrus, the death will be in her new music video

Former English footballer David Beckham came out of his house, and chatted online with two different boys from two families. The star asked the boys if they would show up during a pandemic, by doing your homework, and helping with chores around the home. In the end, he asked all the kids were at soccer practice, and he has promised to go to watch them when they play at Wembley stadium.