Taylor Swift postpones concerts in Brazil, with the pandemic of the coronavirus – the Lineup

Taylor Swift has announced that this Friday (the 17th) for a postponement of his tour in the year 2020 because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The artist who was to come to the united states for two performances at the Allianz Park side (the western zone of São Paulo, brazil) in the 18th and 19th of July.

In a press release on the social network, the singer said that the new date is in 2021, should be announced soon.

“I’m so sorry that I will not be able to see you guys at the shows this year, but I do know that this is the right decision,” he said. “Please, please stay healthy and safe. Hope to see you on stage as soon as I can, but for now, the important thing is to commit to such a quarantine, for the sake of all of us,” he said.

“With a lot of events all over the world have already detailed, and under the supervision of the health authorities, in an effort to keep fans safe and to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19, but unfortunately, the decision was made to cancel all shows, and live performances of Taylor Swift in the year,” the statement said.

Tickets for the two shows in Brazil, it was all sold out, according to producer Time for Fun. In the post, it says that the inputs purchased will be valid for the show, which will be marked. The refund policy should also be released later in the year.

The concerts are part of the tour to promote the album, “Lover”, to be released at the end of August 2019 at the latest (which you can read in the review). In the book, the artist still had to participate in the most important festivals in Europe, such as Roskilde (1/7/20, Denmark) and Alive (9/7/20 in the Uk).

Taylor Swift is responsible for hits such as “Look What You Made Of”, “Bad Blood,” and “Shake it Off”.

The new studio album from the singer / songwriter has songs like “Cruel Summer”, “I Forgot that You Existed”, “I have!” (with Dredon Urie, frontman of Panic! At the disco), and “You Need to Calm Down, which it won in the UK by 2019 (Video Music Awards) in the category video of the year. The awards were presented on the 26th of August.

The clip is a winner and brings a variety of celebrities such as singers, Adam Labert, Katy Perry, and Ciara, the drag queen RuPaul, and actress Laverne Fox, sarah Elen Degeneres, and the huge artistic and Adam Rippon.

