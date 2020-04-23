The characters of Marvel comics, who would be leading the Avengers in the MCU right now

When the The Cinematographic universe of Marvel comics enter in the step 4, the Avengers need a leader, and there are already quite a few of the heroes are capable, that they could take on such a role. After the end of the The avengers: Ultimatethe original line-up gone, but the rest of the characters established in the MCU that is capable of leading to a different configuration of power pack. Here are some of the leading candidates to take over the mantle as the leader of the Mighty Heroes of the Land.

From 2012 to 2019, and the Like, by way of some of the characters in the most iconic of the Marvel universe. The formation of the Iron Man, (Robert Downey, Jr.) Captain America (Chris Evans), the Hulk (Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawk Archer (Jeremy Renner) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) has met resounding success for its films in the soil, as well as in the four-film set. However, Tony Stark, and Natasha Romanoff met Steve Rogers has aged, in his days as a super-hero, Clint Barton, retired, Thor is off with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the future of Bruce Banner, it remains something of a mystery. Their bows came to an end, paving the way for the others to look after their place.

The construction of a new group of Avengers is still in its infancy. Several of the new characters estrearão in the Step 4including the first appearances of the Eternal, and Shang-Chi, and even though they are likely to play significant roles in the formation of the new Avengers, some of the characters that are returning are at the top of the list of possible leaders for the film. new to the team.

Black Panther

Introduced for the first time in the Captain America: The Civil War, Black panther (Chadwick Boseman), one of the most popular characters in the MCU, appearing in his first tour of the ground, Its Black, and in the two-part conclusion to the Saga, and the Infinity, The avengers: The Infinite War and The avengers: Ultimate. Being the king of Wakanda, T Challa is a leader by right of birth, making him a strong candidate to lead a new Avengers team. He is a man of honor, class, and considerable skill both in diplomacy and in hand to hand combat, and his intelligence, resources and almost infinite at its disposal, it is not too different from Tony Stark, make him a perfect fit to be the head of a new Team of Avengers.

Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), was introduced to the MCU through the story of the rise by 2019, Captain Marvelthat has been a financial success, grossing more than $ 1 billion at the all over the world. In spite of her short appearance in the Last one, in the MCU, he set up his awesome power. Thanks to the Tesseract, she can fly, survive in space, and manifest in the cosmic energy as a weapon, among other outstanding talent. At this point in the dc universe of comic books, few are able to match their skills, which makes it one of the top candidates for the lead role in the The avengers.

The falcon

Up to now, in the MCU, relegated the Falcon (Anthony Mackie), a member of the supporting cast, from its first appearance in the Captain America: The Soldier In The Winterbut in the final moments of the Stars: Ultimate , spider-man gives it to the Falcon with his shield of stars. Sam Wilson is a one-hand-able, with or without wings, and his training in the military does so well, combining the skills of technology and to fight it without any problems. Even though his ability to lead has not been put to the test, because of the effort that you received by the end of the game, and with the blessing of Captain America, he is the candidate most likely to lead to a whole new group of Avengers. In a world that is post-snap, he or she will become the symbol of what Steve has already gone and next one in the series, The Falcon, and the Soldier with the Wintry Disney + will explore its time to fill the boots of the Cap.

Doctor Strange

The time of the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the MCU has been busy. He joined the franchise in the Doctor Strange by 2016, it was Strange, to save the world from Dormammu, and the year after that, his or her role in the The avengers: The Infinite War and The avengers: Ultimate he was instrumental in the fight against His. Of all the candidates in the lead in to the Avengers, plus Captain Marvel, the Doctor Strange it is the most powerful, as the Master of the Mystical Arts has rescued the universe from destruction time and time again. A very impressive set of abilities that makes it well worth considering, – but the man behind the magic, is also worth it.

Stephen Strange is really to the individual’s in the MCU up to now. He was a neurosurgeon, brilliant before he became the Sorcerer Supreme, and he has studied magick for years, at this point in the timeline of the MCU, while also dominating his demons. He maintained, While exemplified in the lead, competing with the plans of-Tony, when the heroes are preparing to Battle for Him against His. Depending on where you are in the Doctor Strange in the Reign of the Madness let it, take over the leadership of the new Avengers team, it’s not a bad idea at all.

Spider-Man

Coming into the MCU in 2016, in the Captain America: Civil WarSpider-Man (Tom Holland) has already appeared in two films in the soil, and three of the teams are showing a marked evolution of the characters in these films. The crux of her arc has been a delicate balancing act between your personal life and in conversation, and his story is far from over, as the Spider-man: Far from Home it ended on a cliff-edge. In addition to this, it will continue to mature into a super-hero, fully realized and, with sufficient motivation, it might even make it to the cover of the new Avengers.

Peter Parker has a lot of potential to be a leader. Since the inception of the MCU, and it has been described as a beginner to the franchise, with Tony Stark, acting as a mentor for Peter. Now alone, Peter, Spider-man: Far from Home it was a great example of a hero that he can be, if the obligation is placed on myself. To honor the legacy of her father’s replacement, Peter could accelerate and become a leading figure for the The avengers if you join in.

It will take a long time for a new line-up of Avengers is a new line-up on the big screen, as the architect of the MCU, and Kevin Feige and his team at the The Cinematographic universe of Marvel comics there is a lot to do with the next batch of movies and TV shows online. But there are a lot of vacancies are to be filled in after the The avengers: Ultimateand many of the heroes on the verge of becoming the new leader of the The avengers. It does not matter who runs out at the command of the new Avengers team will have a very bright future ahead of him.

