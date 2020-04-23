The day the Earth 8 books and documentaries that will warn you about the level of environmental awareness – the Magazine ” Glamour

+



In the The day the Earthsigned on Wednesday, the 22nd of April, we invite you to expand your horizons and get to know 8 books and documentaries that will warn you about the level of environmental awareness. Even for quarantine purposes, it is important to remember that the world needs the cooperation, and taken care of. Have a look and do your homework!

Books

1 – the Ideas to roll forward to the end of the world.” – Ailton Krenak

To popularize the idea that humans and nature go hand in hand it is the goal of the author. In the book, he discusses how the man has a sense of superiority over all other living things, and how it is harmful to the planet, leading to the rampant use of natural resources. The indigenous leader Ailton Krenak he writes with the mastery of those who live in an area affected by mining. The book blends ideas from the two presentations in the Uk, and an interview. (Company of the Letters, R,$ 25)

2- “What is the value of nature”. – Daniel Braga Lourenço

It is possible to measure the value of nature. In the book, the author discusses the principles of ethics, and the environment, starting with a discussion of the moral on how the actions of humans have an impact on the world. This is the kind of book perfect for reading and reflecting on the respect for the animals, and all those who dwell on the earth. With the very foundation of the theoretical and legal framework, the book helps you to understand a number of issues based on the law. (Published By The Elephant, The$ 60)

3 – the “survival of the plants” – Stefano Mancuso

The plants are the solutions to the environmental problems, according to Mr Mancuso. The founder of the Neurobiology, and Plant, the author suggests a new model of thinking about the world is based on the idea that plants, as living beings, of great strength, is the key for the mankind to learn how to behave. The book won the Award for Galileo to Write the literature of Science popularisation in the year 2018. (Canada, Of Which R$ 55)

4- “Silent Spring” – Rachel Carson

In simple language, the book shows how the government is allowing toxic substances to be released into the environment, without measuring the consequences of the action, in the long run. The plot also speaks about how pesticides affect the cellular processes of plants, animals, and human beings. With the facts and evidence, the author shows how the right to security is being violated as a result of these measures. The book of Rachel Carson, a landmark in the fight for sustainability. (Published By Gaia, A$ 50 Value)

Documentary:

5- “Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret” – Kip Andersen and Keegan Kuhn

In the documentary, “Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret’ (Cowspiracy: The Secret to Sustainabilitydiscusses the importance of vegetarian meals, and the movement of the diet, in addition to explaining the impacts of the livestock industry. The production makes the attack of the big environmental organisations such as Greenpeace and the WWF for its failure on the issue of eating meat. Made by Kip Andersen and Keegan Kuhn, with executive producer Leonardo DiCaprio, the film was released in 2014 and is available on Netflix.

6 – “Our Planet Earth” – David Attenborough

The documentary series of the original Series, was released on the 5th of 2019 at the latest, and it’s narrated by David Attenborough. The next 8 episodes will bring viewers to the natural beauty of our planet with a wealth of details made with the new images. In addition to this, it also provides guidance on how climate change will affect in a negative way all the other living creatures.

7 – “Mission Blue” – Robert Nixon eFisher Deal with it

It breaks up the movement of scientists and activists to save the national parks, the water, and to preserve the eco-system. The campaign was created by the oceanógrafa, and the world-renowned marine biologist, Sylvia Earle, who denounced the conditions of the oceans, and it deals with the impact of human activities to the imbalance in the world. The film is available on Netflix, and it has been directed by Robert Nixon and Fisher Stevens.

8 “The True Cost” – Andrew Morgan

The French documentary, directed by Andrew Morgan, and was released in the year 2015 and explore your connection to the fashion industry, with sustainability and low-wage labor in the large factories. The director will make an analysis of the market fashion according to the most-polluting, second only to the oil industry, and in the absence of discussion about the impacts of social, economic, and environmental issues.

