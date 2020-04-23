The director shares a picture from the production

As well as a variety of movies, tv shows, film Jurassic World: One they were also struck by the question of a pandemic of a new coronavirus. While waiting for the return of your activities, and the director of the Colin Trevorrow he shared on his Twitter account over to a picture of the behind the scenes of the producing of the sequence.

In the publication, the film highlights the work of the team, and it is still possible to see part of the picture, surrounded by snow, in addition to the picture of Maisie Lockwood, a character from the The Sermon.

Check it out:

To all the professionals in the film, television, entertainment and arts world join the challenge to post a photo of you in your job. Just the picture in the description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession. Copy this text and post the pic. pic.twitter.com/opWF9zOt9T — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 19, 2020

In addition to directing, Colin Trevorrow, also works on the script, along with Emily Carmichael (the Circle of Fire: The Revolt). The third film in the franchise of action-adventure account of the return of the double-star, Chris Pratt, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, the trio of Jurassic Park, reprisarão their characters on the long-in-action-and-adventure.

In an interview with the magazine The Empirethe director said, “We have to figure out a reason as to why She, He and Grant were at the theme park on the same day it was broken again. The movie allows the characters to the legacy part of the story in an organic manner. Emily Carmichael, and I call it the ‘Jurassic, Park I, because it is.”

The fans will be able to keep track of all the targets Dr. Alan Grant, Dra. Ellie Sattler and Dr Ian Malcolm, twenty years after the original story. “You get to ask the questions, the most basic one: who are these people now? What do they think about the new world they are living in, and how does it feel to be a part of your story?”, he spoke to the director. “In the final analysis, it will be in collaboration with all the stakeholders. They know and love the characters. We’re going to do this together.”

DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, The Sermon, Dichen Lachman, B. D. Wong, Omar Sy, and Jake Johnson round out the cast.

The Jurassic World One it has a debut scheduled for the day 11-jun-2021.

Graduated in Journalism from the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP), in love with literature, letters and the magic of the movies. She is the writer of the stories and journeys of love.

