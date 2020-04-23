The edition 2020 of the SDCC is cancelled due to the coronavirus!

That’s it! Officially, today (the 17th), the organisation of the The San Diego Comic-Con announced that the new issue of 2020 is not going to happen.

For the first 50 years of the convention, the organizers behind the event, the pop-culture announced today, but, unfortunately, we do not have SDCC by the year 2020.

It states in the press release.

The event would take place in the city of San Diego in the days between the 23rd and 26th of July.

“These difficult times require actions that are difficult and we are sad to make this decision, but one that we know to be the right one” said David Glanzera representative of the organization.

The organizers said that the SDCC he returns to his edition in 2021) on the 22nd to the 25th of July, 2021.