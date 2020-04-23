The friends of the most famous in the world, will join in the fight against the covid-19

Six people will be able to watch a live recording of a special episode of Friends. In addition, the winners will be able to drink the coffee at the end of the series, the so-called ‘Central Perk’.

Because of the crisis facing the world today, is caused by a new coronavirus, it is the right time for people to come together. And your “friends”, the most well-known of the face of the earth, they have decided it meets it, as it was already planned, and to help in the fight against the disease, which has already reached more than two million people are infected, and resulted in the deaths of millions around the world.

Some of the actors from the series Friends) will be recorded in a special episode of the series, with no date yet scheduled, due to the pandemic, and they have decided to launch a contest where you have to give the opportunity for six people to get together and watch a live recording of the event. In addition, the winners will be able to drink the coffee at the end of the series, the so-called ‘Central Perk’.

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry shared the news on his page on Instagram. To apply, simply make a donation on the web site AllInChallenge, and to make a donation. The goal of this initiative is to raise money to help those worst affected by the pandemic of the new coronavirus in the United States.

“Give what you can, every dollar counts,” said Jennifer, Aniston – who played Rachel Green. “I can’t wait for you to get to know the hug, when all this is finished,” he said.