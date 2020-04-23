The Morning Show Show – the 1st Season

A series of Apple-TV-with-Jennifer Aniston, Reese Whiterspoon, and Steve Carell, on The Morning Show to discuss Me, Too, and behind the scenes of a TV

Behind-the-scenes of a morning show of a TV, have been the focus of the series The Morning Showthe great challenge in the service of the streaming The Apple TV is in the production of original content. Jennifer Aniston, Reese Whiterspoon, and Steve Carell in the cast, the film is the best production of the show the move to Me, it’s Too far.

Although it is inspired by the book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, by Brian Stelter, published in 2003, well in advance; therefore, the emergence of the movement for Me Too, the series revolves all-around to the issue of sexual harassment. The perspective, however, the situation is different in the movie The Storyfor example, they focused on the case of Fox News, which has been the mainspring of the movement. The point of departure here is exactly what happens after a complaint has been made, and the person responsible got fired, which gives the production a unique perspective.

Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Mitchel (Steve Carell) is the star of a news program in the morning to a wider audience in the U.S. for over 15 years. In the middle of the night, Mitchel was fired in the face of allegations of sexual harassment. It is time for the power-behind-the-scenes, and trying to hold on to the program in the face of a falling star, while Alex is preparing not to fall, along with a former co-worker.

In the course of ten episodes, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Whiterspoon shine in their roles Whiterspoon as a journalist who falls down the chute in The Morning Show, a program that is in shambles, which is trying to reinvent itself. In this perspective, it becomes The Morning Show quite unique, as it is based on the premise that the storm is not over with the dismissal of the issue.

Carell, destroying the tv while you scream that you don’t raped anyone, for instance, almost makes up for the public to take all your aches and pains. His image of the perpetrator is in the midst of the blurring, and it also raises other issues concerning your move, such as the fact that their reputations can be destroyed in a few seconds, and it can also be used as a weapon, either for good or for evil. In the meantime, after the planting of questions, the number is going to gradually going deeper into the behavior of the character.

With brilliant performances, especially from Aniston The Morning Show it is a series of engaging, high-impact, in addition to being extremely current. It is also relevant to the issue of environment news, bringing about a reflection on the practices of reporting and producing a TELEVISION program.

