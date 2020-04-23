The new album from Lady Gaga brings a partnership with Elton John, and Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga revealed on Wednesday, the 22nd, on the list of the songs that will be part of the next album Chromaticathat includes partnering with the Elton John, Ariana Grande, and a band-of-K-pop-Blackpink. The album was supposed to be released in April of this year, but had to be postponed due to the multi-Covid-19.

The announcement of the songs that came in the hours after the supermarket chain, Target, is one of the most important in the United States, has published on its website all of the titles of the songs, and without prior notice to you, which caught the attention of many fans.

The song of a Concert with Elton John will be on the track 14 of the album called the The Sine From Abovewhile the collaboration with Ariana Grande will be the fourth Rain on Me. Sour Candythe band 10, that is, the title of the song and recorded it with Blackpink.

In addition to this, it is worth noting the existence of three pieces of music, with the name of the album Chromatica(distributed at the beginning, middle, and end of the album, as parts of the “I”, “II” and “III”.

The pop-star to the american, announced a few weeks ago, the decision to delay the release of the album due to the new coronavirus. According to the artist, and the disc would come with a lot of surprises, like a secret show at the Coachella music festival, the festival re-scheduled for the second half because of the global pandemic.

“It is a very rough and scary for all of us, and even though I do believe that art is one of the most powerful that we have to bring joy and healing in situations such as this one, I just don’t think it’s right to release this album, with everything that is going on during the global pandemic”, explained the artist of such hits as Poker Face, Bad Romance and Born This Way.

The first single from the Chromaticacalled Stupid Loveit was released at the end of February and the first original song that Gaga has released, except for the music in the film A Star Is Born from the album Joannefrom 2016, the first of music is quite pop since they released it Cartoon in the year 2013.

During the quarantine, the coronavirus, the artist has produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), a series of concerts called the One World: Together At Home (World: at home”).

In it, artists, and bands such as the Rolling Stones, Maluma, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Wonder, among others, were presented out of their houses and helped to raise more than$ 127 million to help in the fight against the health crisis.