The next Fashion Week in London is going to be digital-and gender-neutral

The show must go on. Digital is the way to go.

With the outbreak of a new coronavirus led to the cancellation of many cultural events all over the world, and all the Fashion Weeks have been no exception. At the Paris Men’s Fashion Week and the haute Couture, which would happen in June and July, have been cancelled. Milan Men’s Fashion Week has been rescheduled to take place in September to coincide with the exhibition of the proposals on women. The fair Pitti Immagine Uomo, was also scheduled to take place in September. But, as the news of these cancellations were the main headlines in the online at the end of march, Fashion Week in London, he lived in a walk, even if the termination decision is almost inevitable.

On the morning of Tuesday, the 21st of April, the British Fashion Council has announced that, yes, it’s Fashion Week in London is going to held in the month of June. But in a format that is completely digital, bringing the menswear the womenswear on a platform with no gender. The event will take place from the 12th to the 14th of June, and on the same schedule that the Fashion Week in London Menswear is going to happen.

“To create a cultural platform of Fashion Week, we have to adapt the innovation to fit it in the best way to meet our needs and to help them to build something for the future,” began Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, in a statement. “the designers they will be able to share their stories, and for those of you who have, in their collections, and with the global community more widely; and we hope that, in addition to the insights about this difficult time, and there is a great deal of inspiration. It is for this reason that the british Fashion is known for.”

The the website Londonfashionweek.co.,uk it will also be the venue for this event and it’s going to get lookbooksvideos, interviews, and podcasts with designers, shoowrooms web to learn. Following the trend in the industry is that it is closer to the community by way of Instagram Lives, and the tutorial on YouTube and various discussions on the Zooming. By the way, the Zoom in made it such a success in such a dimension, that is, until it has received the first part of Vogue’s Global Conversations – a series of talks on the future of the Fashion industry, with designers and the directors of men’s Vogue.

Stream the shows on the digital platform is to make Fashion more inclusive, the idea that Cédric Charbit shared by Nicole Phelps one of the talks from Vogue, to Global Conversations. Every season, the brand invites 600 guests to view the fashion show physically, but it’s 8 billion people will watch the livestream on YouTube, there are 60 billion on Instagram-and 300-thousand-do tweetsby the time of each parade, an event that is inclusive by reaching out to a large number of people.

This is a first step that could change the future of Fashion, and it is a great opportunity for you to rethink the way in which it is made.