The premiere of the new Batman movie is being postponed to the end of 2021

The new Batman movie, played by Robert Pattinson who had his debut delayed for three months because of a pandemic of a coronavirus. Originally due in June 2021, which will now be released on October 1, 2021 in the united states.

The change was necessary due to the disruption of the filming as a preventive measure, which prevents the implementation of the timeline of the original studio recording.

As a result, the change from “The Batman”, as in the movie, he was baptized in the English language, it was not the only one that was announced by the Studio.

The other films in the DC universe have had their postings changed. But not all of them were cancelled. “The Flash, strangely enough, that was fast. It will be premiered in June in the year 2022, instead of in July of the same year, as it was intended. On the other hand, the continuation of the “captain marvel” was in April of 2022 to November 2022.

From this list, it’s just “The Batman” was in production. “The Flash” and “Shazam”, as well as a sequel to “the Tempest,” and the feature “Adam Black”, starring Dwayne Johnson, is still in a stage of the tour.

The valley, however, there is already a super-hero movie from DC Comics, is ready for a new one: “Wonder Woman 1984”. Originally scheduled for June 4 in Brazil, has had its release delayed, but the plans for the studio to bet on a arrive at movie theaters in the same year, precisely on the 13th of August.