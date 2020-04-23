The Rock congratulates Triple H for the 25 years of his career

Triple H was a guest on the edition of Wednesday, the WWE has The Bump, so to speak, of his 25-year career will be on SmackDown this Friday. And in the conversation with Triple H, we had a video of The Rock to give kudos to the Game for all these years.

In the video, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says that it is proud to be a friend of Triple H, which from the very first moment that she saw him in the dressing room, he realized that the “Game” I had a desire and ambition to be huge, and he knew that it was going to take you to the top of the WWE and the Wrestling world.

In the following, The Rock he spoke of the two have been fighting all over the world, and have helped each other to climb up in the WWE, and that he is happy to be a part of a 25-year career of Triple H. now the Hollywood actor has given one more time thank you for all these years and wanted the very best for the next 25 years.

A celebration of 25 years of the career of Triple H will then continue on to the next Match, where it is expected that the Game will be present, and that, perhaps, we will be launching a new competition they will bring to the “King of Kings” to return to the ring for one more fight.

You’ve been waiting for The Rock to leave this message for Triple H? Who would you like to see Triple H’s challenge and fight back?