The song DaBaby launches the album, and it records up to 25 million streams in just 30 minutes

Such a phenomenon! The new album from the american rapper DaBaby was born to be a success. Released on digital platforms on Friday (17/4), “Blame It On the Baby” hit 25 million streams in just the first 30 minutes Simply.

The drive brings you 14 tracks, including the shares of Quavo, Future, Roddy Ricch, YoungBoy “Never Broke Again”, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, London on the Track, Ashanti and Megan Thee Stallion. The first single “Find My Way” was released on the 1st of April, and peaked at 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. The clip is currently at 11 million views on Youtube.

Little is known in Brazil, DaBaby is a woman of “My Oh My”, the lead single from Camila Cabello. He had already released two albums prior to, and in 2019, the band embarked on a successful hit in the United States, “Suge”, has been certified as a platinum, double -, and the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. He has also recorded with the Post-Malone, Lizzo, Drake, Lil, The, X, among many others.