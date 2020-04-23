The star of the Avengers and steals the same memory of the Marvel movies

Elsa Pataky has revealed the passion of the astro-of the Stars, is the Mjolnir, the hammer of Thor. Chris Hemsworth doesn’t have the only one in the house.

In the interpreter, it shows that you really love to be the Thor of the Marvel universe. In addition to this, the actress said that Chris Hemsworth wants to get the best seats in the house to keep the items in it.

“We’ve got five of each to every film he has made, it is a serious matter,” said Elsa, Pataky.

So, Chris Hemsworth will also be more versions of the Mjolnir. The actor of the Avengers and is back in the MCU for Me, Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the tank.

The sundance film festival and was the hero in the Marvel comics, will be directed and screenplay by Taika Waititi.

