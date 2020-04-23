The star of the Avengers and steals the same memory of the Marvel movies

Many of the actors are trying to keep the memories of your work with them. Those of you who are part of a large franchise attempting to pick up items in one of the scenarios from the movies.
In Marvel comics, it is more common than it may seem. No shortage of stories of the stars, the Stars that have kept the memories of the movie.
At this time, it has been revealed that Chris Hemsworth, the “Thor” of Marvel comics, this is one of the players to pick up the items. The star of the Avengers and has been in many films in the MCU, the universe of film from the publisher. In addition to the three movies of “Thor”, one of the famous yet he was in four movies, the Avengers. That is, there were many opportunities to pick up an item or not. Anyone who has made a disclosure about a Chris Hemsworth was his wife, Elsa Pataky. The australian actress gave her husband in an interview with Men’s Health. You shippa? The heroes of Marvel’s Wolverine and Deadpool appear together in a picture, romantic
Elsa Pataky has revealed the passion of the astro-of the Stars, is the Mjolnir, the hammer of Thor. Chris Hemsworth doesn’t have the only one in the house. In the interpreter, it shows that you really love to be the Thor of the Marvel universe. In addition to this, the actress said that Chris Hemsworth wants to get the best seats in the house to keep the items in it. “We’ve got five of each to every film he has made, it is a serious matter,” said Elsa, Pataky. So, Chris Hemsworth will also be more versions of the Mjolnir. The actor of the Avengers and is back in the MCU for Me, Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the tank. The sundance film festival and was the hero in the Marvel comics, will be directed and screenplay by Taika Waititi. Chris Pratt of Marvel’s lost the role to another one, Chris
In addition to the star, the cast members have also Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, who will be the villain of the film, and Natalie Portman. I Love and Thunder, comes out in February in the year 2022.
