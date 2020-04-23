The star of the Sergio is the new Bond girl, and his best friend is Ben Affleck

The new-generation-of-Hollywood-Ana de Armas is one of the ones most filled with promise. After the huge success of films such as Blade Runner, 2049, and Between the society of jesus, a cuban-prepare to experience the new Bond Girl for 007, and his debut as charlotte at Steve, the movie history and the most successful in the Series.
Ana de Armas began his film career in Cuba in the year 2006. The first work of the actress in Hollywood, it came to pass in the year 2015 and ever since then, she has appeared opposite, with big names such as Keanu Reeves, Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, and went on to date Ben Affleck.
Check out everything about Ana de Armas at Brad and in the plans written out for the future. Sergio, Ana de Armas lives in puerto rico his girlfriend and co-worker of a diplomat and an agent of the UN’s Sergio Vieira de Mello, played by Wagner Moura. Brad tells the true story of a mission in the country of Iraq undertaken in 2003. At that time, he has been the victim of a bombing, and he was trapped in the basement of the hotel where he was working in Baghdad. The rescue: the movie from Netflix, it left the star from the Stars of fear; here’s why
The mission of Sergio in Iraq was to help the people of the country to find independence and to negotiate for the withdrawal of american troops. Carolina at chapel hill, the character of Ana de Armas is based on the, Carolina Larriera, the widow of the late Sergio Vieira de Mello. A master degree in economics from Harvard university, Carolina has also worked for the united nations, and it was one of the last people to speak to the diplomat prior to his death. Today, Larriera, is a professor and director of the Center, and Sergio Vieira de Mello, the organization that is used to keep alive the memory of the brazilian people. The two were never married, but worked in the service at the time of the death of the diplomat. Today, Anna of Guns has been dating the star, Ben Affleck. The couple met in the fall of last year, and has since been seen at various events since then. The actress was previously married to actor, spaniard Marc Clotet. The two met in 2010, married in 2011 and separated in 2013. Sergio: we Explain the exciting finale of the film Series
Ana de Armas has many exciting projects for the future of his career. One of the most important of these is the 007: No Time To Die. The actress is the new Bond Girl in the latest movie of Daniel Craig as James Bond. Ana de Armas has already appeared opposite the british, in Between the Knives, and the Secrets. In a recent interview, Ana de Armas has revealed that it will be a Bond Girl, well that is different. “Bond Girls have always been portrayed as a kind woman, very specific, which I don’t fit in. Often, these women need to be rescued. Or they will die. Or are the bad guys. I needed to be able to read this script. It took me a little while, but they sent me the scenes,” said the actress. Ana de Armas also will play Marilyn Monroe in an upcoming biopic of the actress. Jen is currently available on Netflix.
