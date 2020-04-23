‘Times Like These’ from Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, and other artists. The Foo Fighters have also come in

Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding and, of course, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins are just some of the names that will participate in the version of the solidarity of the song that the Foo Fighters released in 2002 on the album “One By One”.

These names are joined by 5 Seconds of Summer, Hailee Steinfeld, Royal Blood, Sean Paul, Rag’n B a ne Man, Sigrid, Biffy Clyro, Sam Fender, Bastille, and Zara Larsson. The production was carried out by Fraser T. Smith.

The single and the program was announced on Thursday. More than once, it will be officially presented in the video. The premiere is going to be in the uk on BBC One.

The revenue will revert to the benefit of the organisations, Children in Need, Comic Relief, and the background of the World Health Organization in the fight against the Covid-19.

You can play the new version here: