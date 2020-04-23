Travis Scott on Fortnite: time to watch the Astronomical of the living | Battle Royale

Fortnite, and the american rapper and singer Travis, Scott, will promote the event in Astronomical Thursday (23rd) and Saturday (the 25th). The Battle Royale is available for download on the PC, the Playstation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, Nintendo’s Router, and mobile on Android and iPhone (iOS devices), will play host to the debut of a new song from the rapper. In addition to this, the singer will perform five shows in-game from Epic Games. The following table shows the hours in the time zone of Brasilia, and the date to witness the Astronomical live.

Travis Scott, also known as “Cactus Jack”, the name of the seal of music which was founded by him in the fall of 2017 — Photo: Handout/Epic Games

Astronomical: see the dates and times of the event for Fortnite On Thursday, the 23rd of April 20: 00 On Friday, the 24th of April 11: 00 am On Saturday, the 25th of April 01: 00, 12: 00 to 19: 00

In addition to the event, as Travis Scott is the newest addition to the Series of Icons. With this list, each, and most items are available to purchase in-game from Tuesday (may 21). The players that take part in one of the events-Astronomical, will receive a free hang-gliding Astroworld Cyclone, and the two loading screens. Later on, more equipment can be unlocked for free, by way of the Challenges with Astronomical.

Travis Scott is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, american, 27-year-old. Born in Texas, USA, with your name, the name is Jacques, Bermon, Webster II. In a recent interview with Grantland, in the year 2014, in the u.s. it was revealed that his stage name is a tribute to his uncle. Currently, the rapper has three albums: “Rodeo” (2015), “Birds in the Trap with the Name of McKnight’s” (in 2016) and the Astroworld (2018). His second album debuted in first place in the album chart on the Billboard charts.

To keep track of the shows and the players have to download the upgrade to v. 12.41, which will be available from Tuesday (21). The “gates” will be open 30 minutes prior to each show, and in the event that the maximum capacity is reached, the player who is left out will have to wait for the next show. There will be no lock-in region, while for content creators to have a set of rules that is specific to the following. The venue for the presentation of the map has not been released, but rumor has it that a stage is being built in one of the small islands in between the Sweaty Zombie and The Shark.