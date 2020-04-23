Unleash the power of honey for skin and health

Honey has been rightly called nectar, a sweet nature. In addition to being one of the ingredients is the most versatile for cooking, it is also well-known for being rich in minerals such as iron, calcium, and magnesium. It works wonders for the hair, and the hair mattress, a fact Scarlett Johansson will also agree out of the box, said.

Here’s everything you need to know about honey and why you should include it in your daily regimen of beauty.

For a skin-fabulous– There is no need to use any facial treatment from the spa is expensive if you have a little bit of honey in the cupboard. Give your skin the benefit a powerful anti-oxidant properties, anti-inflammatory and ultra-moisturising honey and use it as a face mask.

For a facial exfoliator, natural, just to add a bit of sugar to create an exfoliating moisturizer. The honey is a moisturizer that’s fantastic, and works wonders on patches of dry skin.

You can Use it to smooth out her knees and elbows, and until it will do wonders on chapped lips. Just rub a little bit of honey, let it work into the skin for 30 minutes and then wash off.

Honey is also great for relaxing the body. You can give your body a treat and added to the shedding of a few drops of honey in your bath water. It helps to soothe tired muscles and moisturize the skin. Try adding other essential oils such as lavender oil. Tip for your skin mix two tablespoons of honey with two teaspoons of milk, apply on your face and let your skin soak up its natural goodness for about 10 minutes and rinse off. For the hair smooth, silky honey has properties that act as a natural agent to hydrate your hair and cleaning your scalp. It leaves your hair soft and silky, without removing the essential oils in a natural way. The tip of the hair

Add a teaspoon to your usual shampoo to soften your hair, or combine with olive oil for a deep conditioning treatment – leave to work for 20 minutes and the parts are damaged before you wash your hair.

A natural energy booster forget the coffee and take some energy drinks. It’s time to say good-bye to the high content of sugar, which often leads to the rapid breakdown and burning of energy. Tip: to increase the energy, to the natural, use honey in place of sugar and sweeteners in your tea, baking and cooking. You will immediately notice the difference in your energy levels.

To overcome this hangoverHad a great party last night, which led to a morning that was rather a bad thing? It does not matter, as honey is to your rescue! A few tablespoons of honey with fructose, will help speed up the metabolism of your body, and fight off the hangover.