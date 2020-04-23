Val Kilmer revealed that Tom Cruise does not fall into idleness in the filming of ‘Top Gun’ to be focused on being the biggest star in the world – Monet’s

+



Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise in a scene from “Top Gun’ (Photo: Reproduction)

Actor Val Kilmer has revealed that his friend, Tom Cruise does not fall into idleness with him, and the other co-stars during the filming of the classic ‘Top Gun’ (1986). According to Kilmer, the Cruise was focused on becoming the biggest star in action in the world, with no time for fun and amusement to take note of your purpose.

Today, at the age of 60, Kilmer talked about his dynamic with his colleague at the filming of ‘Top Gun’ in his recently released autobiography, ‘I’m Your Huckleberry’, the news on the website of the TV channel to Fox News.

Actor Val Kilmer (Photo: Facebook)

“We were the guys in the party,” said Kilmer, about a group of friends in post-production. “Every night we went out to enjoy the festivities in San Diego, california. Tom offered to our mess for a good reason. From the very first day, he was focused on a single goal: to become the greatest action star in film history”.

“He spent the night decorating the words with him; he had all the time in enhancing your shots in on the action. The devotion to him was admirable. It is, of course, it’s even more remarkable is the fact that he has achieved his goal.”

The cover art for the the biography of the actor, Val Kilmer (Photo: Handout)

Kilmer’s account at the book on a night on the range by shooting, at which he was stopped by the police for having stuck up a sign after leaving a party with a group of friends who had worked with him in the movie. Due to not being in a drunken state, he was able to convince the police to release him with the promise that it not be repeated.

He also recalled a practical joke that he made up with Cruise, which gave him a bottle of very expensive champagne, but he’s looked like one of the most popular games in the field that is installed next to the set of the film. According to Kilmer, his co-cast, I never thanked him.

The actor Tom Cruise, on an airplane in the behind-the-scenes footage from the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick (Photo: Playback)

The Cruise ended recently with the filming of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, a continuation of the long, 1986). In the absence of Kilmer in the cast, the film is due for release in December 2020.

In the excerpts from the previous already published the story of Kilmer, the actor talks about his love affair with actress Angelina Jolie, which started on the set of ‘Alexander’ (2004). The relationship has come to an end just before the show to meet Brad Pitt on the set of ‘Mr. and Sra. Smith’ (2006).

Angelina Jolie and Val Kilmer at the launch of Alexander (2004), Oliver Stone, January, 2004 (Picture: Getty Images)

