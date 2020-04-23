WESTWORLD 4 | HBO renewed the series for a fourth season

Not finished the third season of Westworld and now we have news that the HBO renewed for a fourth season.

The president of HBO Programming Casey Bloys, said in a press release:

“The theme-park west of the metropolis of technocratic in the near future, we take advantage of each and every detail, from the mind of a storytelling master Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. We can’t wait to see where the vision is inspired by them, we will take you to the next.”

The third season of the Westworld it is very exciting, with the revelations that each time the the most intriguing. With the announcement of the this season it’s good to know that the park is not going to close any time soon.