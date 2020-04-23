What people are doing in the quaretena – News in film

All over the world is idle time.

As well as a large part of the world, and with the shoot to a standstill because of the Coronavirus, the world of Hollywood is doing it lonely, to fight off the virus. Bruce Willis, for example, has chosen to stay with his daughters and his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

What the artists are doing it while in quarantine? Dwayne Johnson has revealed that this is a time period that is being nice to her, in addition to the, Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, among others, are publishing in your daily to your social networks and encourage your fans to remain in their home. Check out what some of the stars are using their free time in the quarantine:

Hilary Duff painted her hair

While in quarantine, some people are holding on to the desire for change, and throwing in a parting in the hair, such as, for example, on the fringe. The star of Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff went even further, and used the free time to dye her hair blue. The actress posted the results on her Instagram.

Bruce Willis with ex-wife Demi Moore.

The stars of Hollywood, apart from each other for 20 years, and have made a commitment to stay together in quarantine in the hand of her three daughters, Rumer, 31-year-old Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. Through his Instagram, the actor posted a picture of them all together and wearing the same striped pajamas. Emma Heming, the current artist is not one of them, and the Scout showed that this was due to a medical emergency: My mother was with my two sisters, but the youngest was out in the park, and no one has had the talk about never mess with the needles. Then she found a needle and tried to stick to the shoes, but got to his feet.

Dwayne Johnson is training at home

Dwayne Johnsonthe more well-known as The Rock, is not doing a workout in years. In a video posted on his Instagram, the actor shared that following the training, usually in academia, who have in-house. In addition to this, he has used the social network to share your day-to-day at this time on the side of the family.

Gal-Gadot-and-Brie Larson, reading stories for children,

The heroes of DC and Marvel comics, Gal Gadot, and Brie Larson, have joined a project set up by the Ngo Save the Children, and The Kid’s Hungry. Using the account to Instagram, Save With the Stories, the actors, and various Hollywood stars are telling stories to the children in quarantine.

Tom Hanks reveals how he survived the Coronavirus

One of the first stars in Hollywood to be diagnosed with the Coronavirus, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have taken advantage of the social networking sites to share with you how they survived the virus. While he recovered, the couple was kept isolated in a room in the hotel that they were staying in Australia.