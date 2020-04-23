Will Smith leads the list of the most famous celebrities of the TikTok, with earnings of$ 580 million for the post – Monetary

+



The american actor Will Smith (Picture: Instagram)

Will Smith has topped a list of celebrities who have the most wins in the social network, TikTok. The guy from ‘Bad Boys’ is one of the most famous the most-watched on the TikTok, which now has 1.5 billion users around the world. According to the website of Online CasinosYou , Will, for it has 21.5 million followers on the video app and is also most of 108,6 million, cured.

According to the report, this means that the star of the ‘Crazy Piece’ you can earn up to$ 107,5 billion (approximately us$ 586,7 million) for the sponsored post, that is, for a 60-second video. In the second place, there is a star in ‘Jumanji’, Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, which keeps the fans entertained with TikToks of health and fitness challenges, and dance. The actor, 51-year-old is right behind Her, with 20.4 million followers, and 100.3 million for liking, increasing your earnings potential through the sponsored post in the US$ 102 thousand (R$ 556,7 thousand).

Although you Will be able, in theory, earn the most, Taking out a higher rate of involvement with the fans, in accordance with the TikTok. Ariana Grande, Jason Derulo, Justin Bieber, and the members of the band, k-pop, BTS, are among the celebrities with the greatest potential for gain in the network.

