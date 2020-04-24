A tourist asks for information on the New York… Leonardo DiCaprio

Being a tourist is always an adventure. Sometimes it’s good to stop and ask for help from someone who is familiar with the quarters of the city. And that’s exactly what one man decided to ask for directions. Until here, nothing strange about it. It’s just that the traveler is not identified, decided to stop for the actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kevin Conolly, to provide you with information.

The images that are on the go, the social network, and paying many compliments to DiCaprio and their friendship.