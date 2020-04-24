After the purchase, Dua Lipa, Manu, Gavassi to be when you play the “Rare” from Selena Gomez at the celebration of the WEEK 20: the “always ask”

The party is this Wednesday (the 22nd) at WEEK 20 was full of surprises for the Manu Gavassi! After you get a video surprise for Your Lipa singing “Don’t Start Now,” her anthem to the issue, and she flipped out for another reason: he touched it “Rare” from Selena Gomez.

Manu explained that he asked for this song, from the very beginning, but I never played it. It should be noted that “Rare” was released in January, just a few days prior to the participant being confined to a hotel. This is a testament of how much she is turned on in the pop world!

All excited, the Maintenance took a spoon and pretended to be in the mood for singing and dancing! See the following:

Manu has had ANOTHER OUTBREAK, she has put “Rare” on their playlist for the show from the very beginning, but it has never been played, but it was on the list for the party tonight. WHAT’S GOING ON HERE, MANU??? #BBB20 pic.twitter.com/xok63bXm5I — Not the BBB20 | @ntvnasredes down! (@ntvnasredes2) April 23, 2020

Manu deserve to these blandishments, it’s not the same thing? And to all the fans for a pop as well! More to come!